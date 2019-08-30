Bakery on the rise again with new jobs

Thirty-five new jobs are being created at Magherafelt bakery firm Genesis Crafty following the investment of £0.75m in an expansion.

The company currently employs more than 350 staff.

Genesis Crafty produces a range of bread and cakes under its own brand and for many UK food retailers including Marks & Spencer and Waitrose.

The company also supplies a range cakes and breads to retailers and the hospitality sector across the UK and Ireland.

Paul Allen took over Genesis Crafty bakery in August 2018 when the company went into administration, saving nearly 300 jobs.

Paul was formerly CEO in Tayto, a company which he joined in 2002.

During the 17 years that he worked for Tayto, it acquired several businesses including Golden Wonder, Red Mill Snacks, Mr Porky’s Pork Scratchings, the Real Pork crackling Company, Portlebay Popcorn and Real Crisps.

In addition, a sister company, Montagu Group, which specialises in vending solutions, was also formed.

Paul Allen, executive chairman, Genesis Crafty, said: “We are thrilled to be launching this recruitment drive as it shows the significant progress that Genesis has made in the last number of months. We have consolidated our operations, refined our distribution and sought to build upon the strong relationships that we have with premium retailers across the UK and Ireland.

“The appeal of the Genesis range, which includes pancakes, scones, cakes and bread, has continued to grow and we have won a number of important new contracts for our all year-round and Christmas products with some of the UK’s most discerning retailers.”

“This is an exciting new era for the company, and it is great to be looking for new staff. We have a wide range of posts available, from full-time permanent jobs right through to part-time temporary posts. Vacancies range from machine operators to supervisors, project leaders, engineers and skilled bakers.” Log onto genesiscrafty.getgotjobs.co.uk/home