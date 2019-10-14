Ballymena site key asset for jobs growth

Forty acres of land gifted to Mid and East Antrim is the proposed location for a new Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Centre (AMIC).

The land is expected to be handed over to the borough council as part of a deal agreed in principle for the sale of Wrightbus in Ballymena.

On Friday, bidder Jo Bamford confirmed an agreement had been reached with the Wright family for the Wrightbus factory and land.

As part of the deal, approximately 40 acres of land is set to be gifted to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council as a legacy for the people of Ballymena.

Council is in ongoing negotiations with Queen’s University in terms of research and development support and the site will be proposed to form a key asset in the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Centre (AMIC) project.

The proposed “transformation of the lands into manufacturing space” will be driven by Council.

Councillors Gregg McKeen and Timothy Gaston were involved in discussions in recent weeks, representing Mid and East Antrim Borough Council during efforts to secure a buyer.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Maureen Morrow, said: “I am delighted by today’s announcement regarding the Wrightbus deal.

“This is a fantastic result for the workers, their families, Ballymena and Mid and East Antrim.”

Cllr McKeen said: “I commend the efforts and commitment of those who brokered a deal which will ensure our area’s proud manufacturing legacy and heritage has been protected.

“This has been a superb team effort, with our chief executive Anne Donaghy working shoulder to shoulder with business leaders and our partners in central government to support the securing of this momentous result.

“As a council, we welcome the support of the Northern Ireland departments and look forward to continuing to work together.”

Cllr. Gaston has indicated that he has asked that the Council meets with Jo Bamford this week to plan how the local authority can “work in tandem to reinvigorate Wrightbus and secure a strong future”.

He added: “I want to pay tribute to the workforce and their families for the strength they have shown throughout this process.

“Few people in Ballymena don’t have family or friends who were employed by Wrightbus.

“It was absolutely critical a deal was secured for our town and its people, and I thank everybody involved for their tireless efforts to ensure this was the case.

“The gifting of this legacy land to the people of Ballymena is a remarkable gesture, and I have no doubt it will be key to more jobs for our people and the growth of our advanced manufacturing sector in Mid and East Antrim.”

Cllr. Gaston also stated that it was a “massive opportunity for Mid and East Antrim to shape not just the next generation of manufacturing in Ballymena, but Northern Ireland”.

“This will make our great town the centre of the manufacturing industry once again.I look forward to seeing completed buses rolling out of the site again in the weeks ahead.”

Cllr. McKeen added: “Sir William Wright CBE is rightly renowned as a global leader in manufacturing, and his contribution to Ballymena and Northern Ireland will be continued through this legacy.”