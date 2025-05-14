Hillsborough Fort Guards Colin Ward, left, and Trevor Hill at the Balmoral Show.

There were countless features of interest at the Balmoral Show today - including the Hillsborough Fort Guard and the Granny Turismo show.

The Hillsborough Fort Guard dates back to 1660 when King Charles II granted a royal charter to the fort and now has a ceremonial role at nearby Hillsborough Castle.

The latter are two crazy 'grannies' who race their motorised shopping trolleys through the crowds complete with racing music and hilarious one liners.

Hillsborough Fort Guards Trevor Hill and Colin Ward posed in their impressive red military uniforms and rows of medals yesterday, attracting a steady stream of children and adults seeking selfies.

Said Trevor proudly, with a glint in his eye, "We are the longest running private militia guard in the history of the United Kingdom."

On Saturday 31 May, he said, will mark the first time in 125 years that the full accompaniment of the guard can be seen on parade in Hillsborough, when they will be welcoming 13 new members to the current membership.

The guard will also be receiving a warrant at the farmers market in the town on the day, he added.

Deeply ingrained in the history of Hillsborough, the official residence of the monarch in Northern Ireland.

In 2022 The Hillsborough Fort Guard played a highly prominent role in welcoming King Charles III to Northern Ireland for the first time after his coronation, together with Quinn Camilla.

Also wowing the crowds at the show once again yesterday was Granny Turismo.

Not a few people gave a literal jaw dropping reaction at the spectacle, while others bent over laughing.

Part walkabout, part circle show and wholly engaging, the show has universal appeal.

The Balmoral Show continues until Saturday this week.