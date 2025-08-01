Barrhead Travel reveals Craigavon as next Northern Ireland location

Barrhead Travel has confirmed the opening of its third retail location will be in Northern Ireland’s largest shopping complex, Rushmere Shopping Centre, located in Craigavon.

Earlier this year, the group confirmed its intention to continue expanding in the region following the success of its Newtownabbey store which launched at the end of 2024. The store exceeded its annual target for 2025 during quarter one and has since expanded its team to meet demand.

Due to open in autumn, the £1.1m store investment reinforces Barrhead Travel’s commitment to the region as it prioritises a “contemporary” retail experience in high footfall shopping areas. Six full-time positions have been created for the initial opening with further opportunities expected as the store matures.

Rushmere Shopping Centre is one of Northern Ireland’s premier shopping destinations with more than 70 brands within the complex. The Barrhead Travel store will be prominently positioned at the east entrance, close to the Post Office.

Nicki Tempest-Mitchell, Managing Director at Barrhead Travel, said:

“Opening in Rushmere Shopping Centre is a very exciting move for us. It’s a phenomenal centre with high quality footfall and we’re expecting it to be a busy store.

“Northern Ireland is presenting us with real opportunity to grow our retail footprint. Rushmere will complement our existing network in the region, strengthening our brand presence even further as we look to progress with further expansion.

“Our Northern Ireland teams have a loyal client following as people seek the services of an agent they truly trust. The ongoing demand for an agent is on the rise as holidaymakers prioritise getting value-for-money, expert advice, and guaranteed financial protection.”

The Rushmere store becomes Barrhead Travel’s fourth Northern Ireland location alongside retail stores in Belfast and Newtownabbey as well as a call centre in Coleraine.