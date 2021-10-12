Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington in a scene from the final episode of Game of Thrones

Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, home to the world’s only officially licensed Game of Thrones Studio Tour, has announced plans for a series of open recruitment days over the coming weeks at locations in Banbridge, Newry and Belfast.

Around one third of Game of Thrones filming in Northern Ireland took place in the former linen mill, a 10,000 square metre studio which has since been transformed into an interactive visitor attraction which will house iconic and authentic set pieces, props and costumes from the multi-award winning TV series.

To help deliver the soon-to-be-opened Game of Thrones-themed experience, the team at Linen Mill Studios are offering a range of flexible opportunities with roles including Studio Tour Guides and Duty Managers, Ticketing and Retail positions alongside opportunities in Operations, HR, Finance, Marketing and Management.

Andrew Webb, director of Linen Mill Studios. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

In a press release advertising the open recruitment days, Linen Mill Studios said: “If you enjoy meeting people, want to be part of a dynamic team and are ready to help bring this incredible new attraction to life, the team at Linen Mill Studios want to hear from you.

“If you aren’t sure about what role might suit best, pop along to one of the open recruitment days dotted across Northern Ireland and chat to the team in person.”

In a previous interview Andrew Webb, director of Linen Mill Studios, said: “Just the prospect of a Game of Thrones Studio Tour has already generated huge excitement and interest among fans around the world and we expect our opening to play a significant part in underpinning Northern Ireland’s economy and rejuvenating the tourism sector on the island of Ireland in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.”

The Banbridge campus of the Southern Regional College will host two recruitment days – on Thursday between 5pm and 9pm and another on Saturday from 11am to 3pm.

The Newry West campus of the Southern Regional College will have three recruitment days – next Wednesday (October 20) from 5pm to 9pm, next Thursday from 5pm to 9pm and next Saturday from 11am to 3pm.

The Belfast recruitment days have not been confirmed yet.

For more information on all roles available visit linenmillstudios.com

Since the early 1900s the Linen Mill site in Banbridge was used solely for linen production.

Following a significant decline in the local linen industry in 2008, the long association with HBO began.

