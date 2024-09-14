BBC Northern Ireland's 100th birthday is celebrated by a concert in St Anne's Cathedral

The Living Air concert in St Anne’s Cathedral last evening, Friday September 13 2024, celebrating 100 years of the BBC NI. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

​A concert was held in Belfast last night to celebrate 100 years of BBC Northern Ireland.

The service of music and readings took place at St Anne’s Cathedral, hosted by John Toal.

The Ulster Orchestra conducted by James Burtron produced the music, while Codetta Choir the singing, under the artistic director Donal Doherty.

The BBC presenters Tara Mills and Declan Harvey gave readings including poems from Seamus Heaney and Michael Longley, and excerpts of reports and speeches from the time the BBC locally was launched in 1924 in a converted building near to where the corporation is now based in Linenhall Street. The current headquarters opened during the war, 1941.