BCM’s £5m investment brings healthcare and jobs

A new £5 million residential, nursing and dementia care project is setrto bring up to 50 new jobs and enhanced care services in the Co Down area when it opens early next year.

The Copelands project near Millisle is being delivered by Belfast Central Mission (BCM) which this year marks its 130th anniversary.

The announcement comes as key stakeholders gathered on-site to witness completion of the complex’s footprint, with all major ground floor brickwork, internal drainage, and concrete flooring now complete.

Due to open in March 2020, Copelands will provide up to 50 full and part time jobs across nursing, domestic and management with many voluntary roles also available.

Downpatrick-based engineering contractors Hugh J O’Boyle is leading the building process, creating 40 jobs during the construction phase.

The flagship development aims to provide the highest standard of practice-leading dementia, nursing and residential care for up to 60 residents across two floors with each en-suite room with views across the countryside and out towards the Irish Sea.

“We are thrilled to be at this very exciting stage of the Copelands build,” said BCM chief executive Nicky Conway.

“To see the structure take shape really gives a sense of the scale of the project and builds a tangible anticipation for all that is still to come.

“Copelands will encompass everything needed to create a genuine home from home where people can enjoy fulfilling lives.

“We are in the process of recruiting a nursing manager who will lead the team here in delivering the highest possible level of care for our residents and provide that sense of reassurance for their families.”

Copelands is being built on the former site of BCM’s two original care projects; Childhaven orphanage and later conference centre and the Craigmore children’s home.

The long-term plan for the site will incorporate a further phase of extra care housing which would see Copelands ultimately become Northern Ireland’s first continuing care retirement community.