Beauty entrepreneurs finalists of excellence awards

Eight of Northern Ireland’s top beauty entrepreneurs have been shortlisted among over 80 companies for the inaugural Beauty Excellence Awards.

The finalists, who have been shortlisted in the Beauty Product of the Year category, have created their products and brands from the shores of Crawfordsburn to Londonderry.

North Down’s Mrs R’ganics’ Nightingale Balm, Stories by Eliza Grace fragrances and lotions by Tonya Kidd-Beggs in Belfast, Londonderry’s B Bold Tan’s Xtra Dark Mousse, Dungannon’s Beauty Angel Academy’s Lashes, Luxe Gold’s Instant Mousse created in Clonloe, He-shi Tan based in Carryduff, Minx Lash based in Ardglass and Tantastic’s Fast Drying Self Tan Liquid, developed in Carryduff have been included in the illustrious awards shortlist which celebrates salons, aesthetics clinics, hairdressers, products and individuals making waves in their industries here.

The shortlist is made up of 86 companies, from over 150 entries by a panel of independent judges with over 130 years of experience between them.

One, Linda Stinson, co-launched her own product and business in 2015 says Northern Ireland is booming with beauty innovation.

“It is incredibly exciting to see the amount of innovation and entrepreneurship coming through from the entries.

“In a busy marketplace, it’s impressive for each of these companies to have spotted a gap in the market and used their business know-how to develop niche and stand-out products and turn a profit in their infancy.”

The awards take place on June 23 at the Crowne Plaza, Shaw’s Bridge in Belfast.