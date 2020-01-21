BeckettHanlon marks growth in business

A growth in franchise partners has led to international property company, BeckettHanlon, to open a new office space on the Lisburn Road in Belfast.

The office which is the only one in Northern Ireland in 2020 to specialise in selling international property, has seen exponential growth in franchise partners over the last three years, increasing from 13 franchise partners in 2017 to 23 currently.

Under the guidance of CEO, Drew Beckett, who has over 30 years of experience in the international property market, the company’s franchise partners are based across Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and England and have been helping clients to find their dream homes abroad for almost six years.

Although mainly focused on selling properties in Spain and Portugal, BeckettHanlon has sold approximately 70 properties located worldwide including France, New York and Florida since 2013.

Aside from selling property internationally, Drew also trains and educates his own franchise partners ensuring that they are well equipped to help clients buy properties safely abroad.

He said: “We’re delighted to have opened our new office space on the Lisburn Road which will be a one stop shop for our clients. BeckettHanlon has been operating for almost six years and as one of the first companies in Northern Ireland to sell international property, we have a great deal of experience. The company has steadily grown in size since its inception, especially in terms of our franchise partners, which is very encouraging. Hopefully our new office will provide an ideal space where our partners in Northern Ireland and clients can meet face-to-face to discuss options for purchasing a home away from home.

“Buying a property abroad can be daunting but BeckettHanlon prides itself on the fact that we support our clients through each step of the process and ensure that they’re making the right decisions to purchase safely. It’s our mission to make each purchase as seamless as possible and to achieve that, we also offer a range of additional services including assisting with mortgage applications, finding the right insurance deals and legal services.”

For information visit: www.becketthanlon.com.