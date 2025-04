Beef industry celebrates excellence during Beef Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland’s beef industry took the spotlight with the return of the Beef Week campaign.

Launched by the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC), alongside partners the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU), ABP and ASDA, the campaign runs until April 30 to celebrate the versatility and remarkable taste of Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured (NIFQA) Beef and highlight the unwavering commitment of local farmers who work diligently to produce beef to world leading standards.

For the first time, Mini Beef Week will also launch in primary schools across the region. The programme will feature cookery demos and interactive sessions that focus on the nutritional and environmental benefits of NIFQA beef.

Colin Smith, Chief Executive Officer at LMC, said: “LMC is proud to work alongside UFU, ABP and ASDA to showcase and celebrate the quality, taste, sustainability and above all, the dedication of farmers involved in producing NIFQA beef.

From left: Gerry Melotte, ABP, Colin Smith, LMC, Brendan Kelly, UFU, Joe McDonald, ASDA.

"We’re excited to launch Mini Beef Week in Primary Schools this year to continue to engage with the next generation. By starting conversations early about where our food comes from and how it’s produced, we’re helping to build an appreciation and understanding of local farming.

“Beef Week is a great opportunity to spotlight the exceptional work happening on farms across Northern Ireland and we look forward to bringing a range of activities to consumers across the region over the course of the week.”

Northern Ireland continues to deliver a premium, Farm Quality Assured product that meets the highest welfare standards and satisfies the demand for world leading quality beef from consumers across the UK and Ireland, enhancing the region’s ability to compete on a global stage.

More than 18,000 beef and sheep farmers form the backbone of the agriculture industry, driving a sector that contributes £1.7 billion to the economy each year and serves as a vital source of employment in Northern Ireland.

UFU deputy president Glenn Cuddy said: "Beef Week provides the perfect opportunity for industry collaboration, enabling us to build on the farm-to-fork education piece. NIFQA beef is a high-quality product, produced by local farmers to world-leading food safety, animal welfare and environmental standards.

"Thanks to the passion and dedication of our farmers, the NI beef industry delivers not just for consumers, but for local communities and the wider economy providing rural employment and boosting tourism. NIFQA beef products are a firm favourite at home and abroad, and we look forward to offering an insight into on-farm beef production and celebrating everything the sector has to offer in the coming week."

Joe McDonald, UK Head of Corporate Affairs, ASDA said: “We are delighted to support this important initiative and are really looking forward to hosting a Beef Week event in store.

“Directly engaging with consumers – of all ages – is an important part of the equation. It is great that we will be able to give our customers the chance to savour the flavour, quality, value and versatility of locally-farmed beef.”

