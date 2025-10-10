Begbies Traynor Group announces UK management board with Thomas McKay as new Scotland and Northern Ireland managing partner

Begbies Traynor Group plc, the financial and real estate advisory firm, has appointed Thomas McKay as managing partner in Scotland and Northern Ireland as part of its new board structure to enable further UK expansion.

The updated structure also sees Mark Fry named Begbies Traynor Group CEO. In his new role Mark will drive the day-to-day leadership of the firm as it prepares for further growth and integration of its portfolio of financial advisory businesses across the UK, including Scotland and Northern Ireland.

In Scotland and Northern Ireland the group has six offices across Aberdeen, Belfast, Dundee, Edinburgh, Inverness and Glasgow, where McKay is based.

McKay, a veteran restructuring professional who has been with the firm more than 20 years, takes over leadership of the Begbies Traynor Group’s interest in Scotland and Northern Ireland from former-managing partner Ken Patullo, who is stepping back to partner after more than a decade in the role.

Thomas McKay of Begbies Traynor Group

Mark Fry, group CEO of Begbies Traynor Group, said: “We have a very experienced and talented team underpinned by a strong culture that Ric Traynor has built over more than 30 years. This has positioned us strongly to continue delivering for both shareholders and stakeholders.

“Thomas is ideally placed to lead the business in Scotland and Northern Ireland at what is an exciting time. His experience and expertise will be very useful as the firm moves towards its next stage of growth.”

Thomas McKay, managing partner of Scotland and Northern Ireland at Begbies Traynor Group, said: “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to be part of this new national board structure, and to lead the group in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

“The firm has expanded over the last two decades both in terms of its restructuring and insolvency teams, while also diversifying into many other complementary areas of business advisory work, such as our growing debt and property advisory businesses, which includes Eddisons.”

“The new board structure will help us to integrate all these parts of the group and enable further growth in this region. We are the market leader in insolvency and restructuring in Scotland and have invested in resource to provide insolvency and restructuring services across the country, with a focus on helping individuals and companies who may experience financial distress.