Belfast-based independent accountancy firm Muldoon & Co has unveiled a new brand to take it into its fourth decade in business whilst also announcing four promotions and eight new hires in preparation for future growth.

The long-established firm will now be known as Muldoon and has completed a rebrand with a new logo, revamped website and a line of merchandise for staff and clients.

Led by partners Sean Muldoon, Robbie Barr and Raymond Tiffney, the practice has grown significantly in the past number of years and now boasts a team of over 50 accounting, tax, audit and advisory professionals across offices in Belfast and London.

The company is also seeing a further surge in client interest following the recent Budget which has presented a number of new challenges for business and individuals alike. Muldoon is perfectly positioned to advise on the impacts of change and possible strategies to adopt.

Muldoon has a wide variety of specialists who collaborate to help clients achieve their ambitions. The focus is on fully understanding the client need and finding solutions that address the challenge to deliver the most effective and efficient course of action.

Muldoon managing partner, Raymond Tiffney, said: “The firm has established a strong reputation over the past three decades and our dedicated team of professionals has achieved a lot of success. This rebrand signals a new chapter for us and better reflects our identity as a vibrant business and an exciting place to work.

