Having welcomed 705,000 passengers in August, Belfast International Airport reveal 400 weekly flights and seven new routes for winter 2024 including Prague, Marrakech, Fuerteventura, Salzburg and Turin, Madeira and Kaunas

Belfast International Airport, member of VINCI Airports, has launched seven new routes with 400 flights per week for passengers as part of its winter schedule.

The new routes follow a successful summer period, where demand for travel exceeded pre-pandemic levels.

Monthly traffic figures from VINCI show that 705,000 passengers travelled though the airport – and increase of 11% on 2023 figures. The busiest day was August 16 where the Airport welcomed 27,000 passengers.

This winter the Airport will boost its connectivity and offering further with 70 routes across the UK, Europe and beyond.

New routes for winter 2024 include Prague, Marrakech, Fuerteventura with easyjet, a New Crystal Ski programme to Salzburg and Turin, Winter Sun with Jet2.com to Madeira and new city break options to Kaunas with Ryanair. There will also be more ski programme options with Travel Solutions and Balkan Holidays to Bulgaria.

