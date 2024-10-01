Belfast airport marks busiest month on record and launches new winter schedule
Belfast International Airport, member of VINCI Airports, has launched seven new routes with 400 flights per week for passengers as part of its winter schedule.
The new routes follow a successful summer period, where demand for travel exceeded pre-pandemic levels.
Monthly traffic figures from VINCI show that 705,000 passengers travelled though the airport – and increase of 11% on 2023 figures. The busiest day was August 16 where the Airport welcomed 27,000 passengers.
This winter the Airport will boost its connectivity and offering further with 70 routes across the UK, Europe and beyond.
New routes for winter 2024 include Prague, Marrakech, Fuerteventura with easyjet, a New Crystal Ski programme to Salzburg and Turin, Winter Sun with Jet2.com to Madeira and new city break options to Kaunas with Ryanair. There will also be more ski programme options with Travel Solutions and Balkan Holidays to Bulgaria.
Dan Owens, chief executive officer, Belfast International Airport, said: “We have experienced one of our busiest summers on record as demand and appetite for travel continues to grow. By working closely with our airline and travel partners to increase capacity, we have been able to identify a range of new destinations that we know will appeal to passengers and boost connectivity for the region.”
