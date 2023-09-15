Watch more videos on Shots!

Belfast-based digital marketing agency, ProfileTree has appointed Ciara Nelson as its new chief executive officer (CEO).

Ciara, who grew up in Aghagallon, started with the company in 2021 as a project manager, before quickly progressing to operational manager and now current CEO.

Ciaran Connolly, founder of ProfileTree, previously held the title for 12 years, until now passing it on to Ciara Nelson as the first CEO to succeed him.

Under her new direction, Ciara aims to make ProfileTree an employer of choice through continual investment in staff and building desirable job benefits.

Ciaran, explained: “Ciara has been instrumental in the success of our business and in recent years, she has proven herself as more than capable for the role of CEO.

“As a company, we are committed to supporting women in senior positions and recognising the talent of our staff through a culture of in-house promotion.

“Passing the role of CEO onto someone else has been a very thoughtful process and something I was cautious about. However, Ciara has continued to exceed my expectations, bringing a refreshed perspective into how we set and achieve business objectives.

“Given her track record of success, I am more than confident in Ciara’s ability to lead our company and team to success. It’s an exciting time for ProfileTree and with our new CEO in place, we can really set our efforts on achieving our ambitious business goals.”

Ciara, who now lives in Lurgan, added: “I am honoured to accept the role of CEO of ProfileTree, it’s an exciting time in the digital marketing landscape, especially given the emergence of new AI technologies and the impact that they will have on businesses such as ours.

“My priority in this role will ensure that ProfileTree remains adaptable and competitive in the ever-changing digital marketing industry and able to deliver value to our clients based in the U.K. and Ireland.

