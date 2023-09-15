News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown

Belfast-based digital marketing agency, ProfileTree announces new County Antrim chief executive officer

Ciaran Connolly, founder of ProfileTree, previously held the title for 12 years, until now passing it on to Ciara Nelson as the first CEO to succeed him
By Claire Cartmill
Published 15th Sep 2023, 12:48 BST- 2 min read
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 12:49 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Belfast-based digital marketing agency, ProfileTree has appointed Ciara Nelson as its new chief executive officer (CEO).

Ciara, who grew up in Aghagallon, started with the company in 2021 as a project manager, before quickly progressing to operational manager and now current CEO.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ciaran Connolly, founder of ProfileTree, previously held the title for 12 years, until now passing it on to Ciara Nelson as the first CEO to succeed him.

Ciaran Connolly, founder of Belfast's ProfileTree, previously held the title for 12 years, until now passing it on to Ciara Nelson as the first CEO to succeed himCiaran Connolly, founder of Belfast's ProfileTree, previously held the title for 12 years, until now passing it on to Ciara Nelson as the first CEO to succeed him
Ciaran Connolly, founder of Belfast's ProfileTree, previously held the title for 12 years, until now passing it on to Ciara Nelson as the first CEO to succeed him
Most Popular

Under her new direction, Ciara aims to make ProfileTree an employer of choice through continual investment in staff and building desirable job benefits.

Ciaran, explained: “Ciara has been instrumental in the success of our business and in recent years, she has proven herself as more than capable for the role of CEO.

“As a company, we are committed to supporting women in senior positions and recognising the talent of our staff through a culture of in-house promotion.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Passing the role of CEO onto someone else has been a very thoughtful process and something I was cautious about. However, Ciara has continued to exceed my expectations, bringing a refreshed perspective into how we set and achieve business objectives.

“Given her track record of success, I am more than confident in Ciara’s ability to lead our company and team to success. It’s an exciting time for ProfileTree and with our new CEO in place, we can really set our efforts on achieving our ambitious business goals.”

Read More
Harry Corry, which was founded in Northern Ireland 55 years ago, is opening its ...

Ciara, who now lives in Lurgan, added: “I am honoured to accept the role of CEO of ProfileTree, it’s an exciting time in the digital marketing landscape, especially given the emergence of new AI technologies and the impact that they will have on businesses such as ours.

“My priority in this role will ensure that ProfileTree remains adaptable and competitive in the ever-changing digital marketing industry and able to deliver value to our clients based in the U.K. and Ireland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I am also committed to making ProfileTree an employer of choice, by investing in our staff and creating a supportive work environment that encourages our employees to achieve their full potential. It’s an exciting step and a role that I am eager to fulfil.”

Related topics:Belfast