Belfast Business Awards 2020 are now open for entries

Is your business at the top of its game? Does your team go the extra mile in Customer Service Excellence time and time again? Are your Marketing Efforts extra special? Or maybe you are proud of your Age-Friendly Approach to business?

If you answered yes to any of the above, the 2020 Belfast Business Awards, wants to hear from you!

Now in their sixth year, the Belfast Business Awards sponsored by Bank of Ireland UK, has consistently showcased the very best of Belfast in a wide spectrum of business sectors.

They are hailed amongst the top business awards in the Northern Ireland business calendar, and are firmly established as a benchmark for excellence in today’s highly competitive business environment. And this year the awards, which are hosted by Belfast Chamber, are promising to be even bigger and better than ever before.

The theme this year is the “Best of Belfast” with a broad modern catchment of categories including Employee of the Year, Best Creative Business, Best Technology Based Business, Best Green Business, Best Disability Initiative by an Employer, to best New Business and Business Premises and of course the Bank of Ireland UK Lifetime Achievement award. The awards will be held in the fabulous Crowne Plaza Hotel, Shaws Bridge on Friday, May 22.

Sponsors, dignitaries and more than 150 key members of the local business community united in the Grand Central Hotel Observatory to launch the annual awards.

Paul McClurg, Head of Belfast Business Banking at Bank of Ireland UK commented: “We are delighted to renew our sponsorship this year allowing us to continue to build on the proud partnership we’ve built over the past six years and further cements our purpose of enabling our customers, colleagues and communities to thrive. It demonstrates our commitment and continued investment in helping drive Belfast Business ambition forward across the city.

“We understand the importance of strong commercial towns and cities to regional economies so we’re extremely proud to have an integral role in recognising, celebrating and supporting Belfast businesses, individuals and communities who together create jobs, drive growth and build a thriving Belfast.

“At Bank of Ireland UK we strive to work in partnership as a funding partner to businesses and through strong, mutually beneficial partnerships with business organisations like Belfast Chamber, whose vision mirrors our own ethos to support the customers and communities we serve. The Belfast Business Awards epitomise this through the focus on building confidence, showcasing and recognising the commercial talent and excellence this city has to offer.

“I would like to take this opportunity to encourage any business or business person to take the leap to enter, especially if you are new to awards. This is an excellent platform to showcase you and your team’s achievements and ambition.”

Simon Hamilton, CEO of Belfast Chamber added: “I am delighted to officially launch the sixth annual Belfast Business Awards. I would like to give sincere thanks to our principal sponsor, Bank of Ireland UK and indeed all our sponsors for their ongoing support, without whom these awards simply would not be possible.

“Showcasing Excellence, Creativity and the very ‘Best of Belfast’ are what these awards are about and giving businesses the opportunity to ‘down tools’ for the night and showcase their talents and share in their pride with their teams and families.

“This city may be small, but our reputation for excellence is known right across the world. We are immensely proud of the many businesses and organisations which are doing trade on a massive scale and we as Belfast Chamber want to give them the best platform we can for recognising and rewarding them for their efforts.

“Businesses like last year’s winners of Best Creative Business, Cinemagic International Film and Television Festival for Young People that provides our youth with opportunities to put them on the global stage.

“Like iMultply, who won Customer Service Excellence in the Professional Business Services Sector, who are only two years old and are now a market leader in the recruitment field.

“Belfast has huge talent, the warmest of people, hospitality that is second to none and I look forward to celebrating this at the awards which are the highlight of Simon concluded, “I encourage as many businesses to enter as possible. Entry is free, online and accessible from www.belfastchamber.com.”

If you are interested in entering the Belfast Business Awards visit www.belfastchamber.com Entry deadline is midnight, Monday, April 6.