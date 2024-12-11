‘What the Centre for Competitiveness has achieved in the last few years has been hugely positive for local businesses and I am excited to have joined such a reputable and innovative organisation’

Belfast business centre, The Centre for Competitiveness has appointed Marianne Cushley as head of marketing and operations.

A skilled marketer, Marianne has over 35 years of experience supporting businesses in Northern Ireland, 18 of which were spent in the financial services industry.

The Centre for Competitiveness is a not for profit, membership organisation operating across the island of Ireland, supporting its members to build their competitive advantage. It provides access to global networks and local partners as well as business consultancy services, projects, and programmes.

Known for her highly effective communication style, Marianne is skilled in leading the development and implementation of marketing plans, the creation of marketing materials and content, and has a proven track record of affecting change and driving engagement. Her experience spans community-centred financial organisations and she is passionate about driving business growth through strategic partnerships.

Reporting directly to the director and chief executive officer, Marianne will have responsibility for leading and implementing the Centre’s overall marketing strategy and, co-ordinating day to day operational activities supporting the business services team in innovation, productivity, quality excellence and net zero sustainability programmes.

Four weeks into the role, which began in November 2024, Marianne says she is looking forward to developing her skills even further and making the role her own.

She explained: “What the Centre for Competitiveness has achieved in the last few years has been hugely positive for local businesses and I am excited to have joined such a reputable and innovative organisation.

“I wanted to join a company that shared my values of integrity and excellence and I am looking forward to playing my part to help more organisations implement ambitious growth plans and excel on a global stage.