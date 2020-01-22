Belfast Cathedral Quarter plan ‘won’t recapture atmosphere of old North Street Arcade’

The atmosphere of the old North Street Arcade won’t be recaptured in a new build, Terri Hooley has said, after the £500m Belfast Tribeca redevelopment was approved.

Tribeca Belfast is an urban regeneration scheme on a 12-acre site located beside St Anne’s Cathedral bounded by Royal Avenue, Donegall Street, Lower Garfield Street and Rosemary Street.

Planning permission has already been granted for the first phase, with the outline covering the remaining two-thirds of the site.

The application was given the green light following a marathon meeting of Belfast City Council’s planning committee on Tuesday evening.

North Street Arcade will be rebuilt as part of the scheme, after the old walkway burnt down in 2004.

DJ and ‘Godfather of Ulster punk’ Terri Hooley had a record store there, Cathedral Records, and thinks the developers won’t “be able to recapture the atmosphere of what North Street Arcade was like”.

“I’m glad to hear they will rebuild the arcade as I don’t want to see that whole area being multi-storey office blocks,” he said.

“The way the high street is at the moment I don’t think people will be able to afford the new rents. It will be high-end market shops instead of record and book shops and cafes.

“You talk about the Cathedral Arts quarter but it’s the only arts quarter I know where artists can’t afford to rent.

“Even the title – Tribeca – it might work in New York but this is Belfast. We’re Belfast and proud of it.”

The redevelopment has faced a lot of opposition and Agustina Martire, acting chair of Save CQ, an independent voice for Cathedral Quarter, said she was concerned about the lack of public space in general and particularly the reduction of Writer’s Square.

“Another issue is the absolute lack of social housing and only 10% of affordable housing,” she told BBC Talkback.

“It’s also there to be discussed what affordable housing is. There is also an absolute lack of space given to arts and culture.”

The planning approval of the Tribeca application has been welcomed by Retail NI.

Glyn Roberts, chief executive of the trade body, said he “wants to see a big, bold and radical plan for a 21st century Belfast city centre which is family-friendly with more independent retailers, a vibrant living community and one that is above all else, a fun place to visit”.

“We want to see Tribeca, Waterside (Sirroco) and Ulster University and all the other new investments help contribute to creating a 21st century city centre,” he added.