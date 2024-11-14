Belfast Christmas lights: Celebrities could make a return to Christmas event but not this year

Belfast’s Christmas Lights Switch-On outside Belfast City Hall last year

Celebrities could be set for a return to the Christmas lights switch-on in Belfast for future years after a DUP councillor has said the event needs “somebody more exciting” than those involved recently.

Councillor Tracy Kelly made the remarks at a recent Belfast City Council committee meeting during an update on major events planned for the city.

In the nineties and noughties the Belfast Christmas lights turn-on event was famous for drawing in international and local celebrities, with the peak being in November 1995 when President Bill Clinton turned on the Christmas tree lights.

At this month’s meeting of the council’s City Growth and Regeneration Committee at City Hall, Councillor Kelly said: “I am glad to see the Christmas lights turn-on back, after this committee tried to get rid of it a few years ago.

“I always remember growing up as a kid, we always had some kind of celebrity or pop star, or somebody exciting. I know tickets sold out quite quickly, but it would be nice to see that coming back.

“Even a local celebrity, there are quite a few of them. I’m not saying the Lord Mayor is not. But somebody a bit more exciting would be good.” She asked for a report back on the suggestion.

A council officer said: “It is something we can look at, in terms of the cost implications, who is out there on the periphery and could potentially fulfil that role.

“But on the point of the ticket sales, it is interesting to see that they are actually going faster now than they have done in previous years when there were celebrity appearances. It is interesting to see that demand – but we can go into those figures a bit more.”

Belfast’s Christmas celebrations will officially begin on Saturday November 16 with the switch-on event which will take place from around 6:30pm to 7:30pm. The stage programme will consist of walkabout performers entertaining the audience at each three entrances, Donegall Place, and Donegall Square East and West.

The council report states the proposed stage programme will have “a variety of short acts celebrating the best of Belfast performers both professional companies and community organisations, all supported by council.”

The stage show will be compered by a “media partner” with a young musician opening the event playing bagpipes. It will also have a live local band, Christmas musical and theatre performances, a “Rock Choir” singing carols and “uplifting” rock songs, and a primary school choir.

The 2 Royal Avenue Christmas programme will include a Winter’s Den beginning on Saturday November 16 and running throughout the Christmas period. It will also include a variety of “sustainable” festive workshops, Christmas carolling and musical sing a longs

There will be Jazz afternoons for seniors, family theatre and performances, and celebrations from around the world including art, storytelling and dance. The space will also have baby sensory sessions, with autism and disability friendly events such as sensory workshops, activities and storytelling.

Additionally, on Saturday November 16 2 Royal Avenue will offer a dedicated sensory area, sensory decoration making workshop, a relaxed silent disco and walk about characters. An “alternative tree lighting” ceremony will also take place in the venue for those unable to manage the crowds at City Hall.

Over the festive period there will be a Santa’s Post Office, Christmas tea dances, choir performances, a festive ceilidh, traditional performances and markets including the Potters market and Twilight markets.

