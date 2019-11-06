Belfast Christmas market opening times revealed

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas... now that Belfast Christmas Market opening hours have been announced.

According to Belfast City Council the market will be open in the City Hall grounds from 16 November for an award-winning taste of Christmas.

Belfast Christmas market

Over 30 international traders will offer unusual foods and gifts ideas including French crêpes, Dutch pancakes, Belgian chocolates, an exotic selection of burgers and giant bratwurst from the iconic Schwenkegrill.

And all will be served alongside fantastic quality produce from local artisan food and craft producers.

The post on their website asks people not to forget to visit Santa’s Grotto and take a ride on the vintage carousel or a slide down the Helter Skelter.

Meanwhile they say the market will offer “the perfect pit stop during your Christmas shopping, the welcoming festive bars offer a warm place to enjoy a selection of beverages including Glühwein, mulled cider, hot chocolate, a variety of continental beers”.

Santa's Little Helpers

The market will be open from Monday - Wednesday - 10am - 8pm And Thursday - Saturday - 10am - 10pm

Meanwhile Sunday will see it open from 1pm to 6pm.