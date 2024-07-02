Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Belfast City Airport has celebrated the one-year anniversary of easyJet’s services to London Luton and Manchester.

The past 12 months have seen easyJet expand its presence at Belfast City Airport, with the airline currently operating a network of eight routes.

Ellie McGimpsey, Aviation Development Manager at Belfast City Airport said: “It is wonderful to celebrate the first anniversary of easyJet’s routes to London Luton and Manchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belfast City Airport marks 1st anniversary of flights to London Luton and Manchester

"These services have proven extremely popular with our passengers, providing essential connectivity for both business and leisure travel.

“At Belfast City Airport, we are dedicated to offering direct and convenient access to destinations across the UK and beyond, and easyJet’s extensive network helps us to deliver on this commitment.

“Passengers that choose to fly from Belfast City Airport also benefit from unrivalled convenience thanks to our excellent location, just five minutes from Belfast city centre, and our speedy average processing security times of only six minutes.

“We look forward to continuing our successful partnership with easyJet and expanding our offering to best meet the needs of our passengers."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest news follows the recent start of easyJet’s services to the popular holiday destinations of Alicante and Palma de Mallorca, offering travellers from Northern Ireland the opportunity to enjoy more convenient summer getaways.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager, added: "We are delighted to have been expanding our network from Belfast City, now offering eight routes including key domestic connections to Manchester and Luton as well as popular holiday destinations Palma and Alicante offering customers more choice, all with great value fares and friendly service.”

Since arriving at Belfast City Airport in 2021, easyJet’s network has grown to include Alicante, Bristol, Glasgow, Liverpool, London Luton, London Gatwick, Manchester, and Palma de Mallorca.

Belfast City Airport is owned by a fund managed by 3i

The airport’s airline partners are Aer Lingus, British Airways, easyJet, KLM, Loganair, and Lufthansa.

Destinations served by the airport –

Aberdeen

Alicante

Amsterdam

Barcelona

Birmingham

Bologna

Bristol

Cardiff

East Midlands

Edinburgh

Exeter

Frankfurt

Glasgow

Inverness

Isle of Man

Leeds Bradford

Liverpool

London City

London Gatwick

London Heathrow

London Luton

Manchester

Newcastle

Newquay

Palma de Mallorca

Reus

Southampton