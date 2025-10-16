Belfast City Airport soars ahead with health and safety award win

Belfast City Airport has been named the winner of a prestigious health and safety award for its work during AirportUK’s Health and Safety Week 2025.

The airport, which was awarded the top accolade in the Medium Airport Category, delivered 27 events in partnership with 17 organisations throughout the week, ensuring that health and safety remains at the heart of everything it does.

Fiona McCurdy, Safety and Compliance Manager at Belfast City Airport, commented:

“At Belfast City Airport, health, safety, and security isn’t about ticking boxes - it’s about protecting the wellbeing of our staff, passengers, and all users of the airport site.

“This award reflects the everyday actions, big and small, that keep our colleagues and passengers safe and supported, and we remain committed to continuously raising the bar for safety and compliance.”

Throughout the week, Belfast City Airport focused on five key themes: Health, Safety and Emergency Planning; Aviation Safety; Airport Security; Supporting Passengers with Reduced Mobility; and Staff and Passenger Wellbeing.

AirportsUK’s chair, Baroness Ruby McGregor-Smith said:

“These awards demonstrate all the activities airports take part in and are part of a bigger story that shows the passion and pride that comes with ensuring they are as safe and healthy as possible.

“It shows that we are a sector that knows that safety is a value that runs through every shift, every role, every airport, and lives that notion every day.

“The culture all airports have built is one where wellbeing matters as much as efficiency, where vigilance is part of the daily routine, and where colleagues look out for one another like family.

“We are delighted to be able to continue to recognise the brilliant work of all our airports and to work with them and our partners to showcase their efforts.”