All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Belfast corporate law firm welcomes five newly qualified solicitors to its 130-strong team

Having completed their two-year training contracts, the five solicitors will commence their careers in A&L Goodbody at time when new and emerging talent continues to play a crucial role in the firm’s growth
By Claire Cartmill
Published 6th Dec 2023, 12:42 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 13:38 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Belfast corporate law firm A&L Goodbody (ALG) has welcomed five newly qualified solicitors to its 130-strong team of lawyers and business support professionals in Northern Ireland.

Niamh Flanagan, Liam Fox and Holly Johnston will all assume assistant solicitor roles in the firm’s litigation department, with Eoin Culliton joining the banking team and Lauren Hudson the employment team.

Read More
Henderson Group and bp pulse to install up to 200 electric vehicle charging poin...
Corporate law firm A&L Goodbody (ALG) has welcomed five newly qualified solicitors to its 130-strong team of lawyers and business support professionals in Northern Ireland. Pictured are Lauren Hudson, Eoin Culliton, Liam Fox, Louise Bailey, Holly Johnston and Niamh FlanaganCorporate law firm A&L Goodbody (ALG) has welcomed five newly qualified solicitors to its 130-strong team of lawyers and business support professionals in Northern Ireland. Pictured are Lauren Hudson, Eoin Culliton, Liam Fox, Louise Bailey, Holly Johnston and Niamh Flanagan
Corporate law firm A&L Goodbody (ALG) has welcomed five newly qualified solicitors to its 130-strong team of lawyers and business support professionals in Northern Ireland. Pictured are Lauren Hudson, Eoin Culliton, Liam Fox, Louise Bailey, Holly Johnston and Niamh Flanagan
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Having completed their two-year training contracts, the five solicitors will commence their careers in ALG at time when new and emerging talent continues to play a crucial role in the firm’s growth, according to talent partner Louise Bailey.

“Alongside expecting leading technical expertise from all of our lawyers, our clients demand energy and fresh thinking – all of which our five newly qualified solicitors clearly demonstrate, even at this early stage in their careers,” Louise said.

“As ALG continues to grow and lead the way in corporate law in Northern Ireland, we are committed to continually adding to the strength and depth of our team, and to nurturing a vibrant and rewarding workplace culture in the firm. New and emerging talent in the form of young solicitors and business support professionals has a key role to play in that.”

Related topics:BelfastNorthern Ireland