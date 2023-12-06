Belfast corporate law firm welcomes five newly qualified solicitors to its 130-strong team
Belfast corporate law firm A&L Goodbody (ALG) has welcomed five newly qualified solicitors to its 130-strong team of lawyers and business support professionals in Northern Ireland.
Niamh Flanagan, Liam Fox and Holly Johnston will all assume assistant solicitor roles in the firm’s litigation department, with Eoin Culliton joining the banking team and Lauren Hudson the employment team.
Having completed their two-year training contracts, the five solicitors will commence their careers in ALG at time when new and emerging talent continues to play a crucial role in the firm’s growth, according to talent partner Louise Bailey.
“Alongside expecting leading technical expertise from all of our lawyers, our clients demand energy and fresh thinking – all of which our five newly qualified solicitors clearly demonstrate, even at this early stage in their careers,” Louise said.
“As ALG continues to grow and lead the way in corporate law in Northern Ireland, we are committed to continually adding to the strength and depth of our team, and to nurturing a vibrant and rewarding workplace culture in the firm. New and emerging talent in the form of young solicitors and business support professionals has a key role to play in that.”