Having completed their two-year training contracts, the five solicitors will commence their careers in A&L Goodbody at time when new and emerging talent continues to play a crucial role in the firm’s growth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Belfast corporate law firm A&L Goodbody (ALG) has welcomed five newly qualified solicitors to its 130-strong team of lawyers and business support professionals in Northern Ireland.

Niamh Flanagan, Liam Fox and Holly Johnston will all assume assistant solicitor roles in the firm’s litigation department, with Eoin Culliton joining the banking team and Lauren Hudson the employment team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Corporate law firm A&L Goodbody (ALG) has welcomed five newly qualified solicitors to its 130-strong team of lawyers and business support professionals in Northern Ireland. Pictured are Lauren Hudson, Eoin Culliton, Liam Fox, Louise Bailey, Holly Johnston and Niamh Flanagan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having completed their two-year training contracts, the five solicitors will commence their careers in ALG at time when new and emerging talent continues to play a crucial role in the firm’s growth, according to talent partner Louise Bailey.

“Alongside expecting leading technical expertise from all of our lawyers, our clients demand energy and fresh thinking – all of which our five newly qualified solicitors clearly demonstrate, even at this early stage in their careers,” Louise said.