Belfast Council pulls out of work linked to 900-bed student block hotels feared would damage tourism sector: Six-figure sum from the developer to be scrapped

A CGI vision of the 895-bed student housing block set for Corporation Street, Belfast.

Belfast Council is to pull out of work linked to a 900-bed block of student housing that hotels feared would hurt the tourism sector when it’s rented out as AirBnB-style rooms over summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A six-figure sum the developer was due to hand the council will be scrapped as a result.

The £65m student housing project will see a disused office block on the capital city’s Corporation Street, close to landmarks Albert Clock and Custom House Square, demolished to make way for a huge new building stretching 20 storeys into the sky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Developers Elkstone Partners plan to rent up to half of its 895 rooms out as short-term lets when students aren’t there, which a leading tourism sector figure told Belfast Council would hurt the city’s hotels – but two months ago it was given a green light anyway.

The existing 39 Corporation Street, a disused office building.

Now the scheme is to come back before the council, as the local authority wants to ditch work it was going to carry out linked to the massive development.

The council had agreed to do public realm construction connected to the scheme. Exact details of that aren’t known, but it likely would have involved rebuilding pavements or street furniture around the huge block.

The developer was going to give the council a six-figure sum to carry it out, but the council now wants to abandon that part of the project and make Elkstone Partners pay for it all directly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council reports seen by the News Letter reveal the local authority had cut a deal in which the developer would hand over £245,000 for the public realm building work.

Councillors are to vote on pulling out of the scheme at a meeting in Belfast City Hall during the week.

But officials now fear that might not be enough to cover the cost, and want to pull out of their end of the agreement.

In addition, they’re worried about ramifications if the council doesn’t finish the public realm work on schedule, and say there are “also complexities” if the local authority decides it wants to do some but not all of the slated construction.

Officials now think Elkstone should “deliver the public realm themselves, which was always one of the original options”, adding that the developer building it directly would be “more straightforward and generally more favourable” than handing the council £245,000 to cover the cost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The student housing block is now due to come back before the council’s Planning Committee this week, during which politicians will be asked to vote through changes that would see the local authority pull out of the connected public realm work.

The towering 20-storey student block will be close to Belfast landmarks like Custom House Square and the Albert Clock.

The overall project will see 39 Corporation Street, a disused 42,000 sq foot office building that opened in 1991, replaced with the massive student block.

When it came up for debate at the Planning Committee in June, the chief executive of the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation, Janice Gault, argued the short-term lets move would be unfair competition with the more tightly regulated hotel sector during prime summer months and damage Belfast’s tourism sector.