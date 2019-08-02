Belfast cycle shop puts winning Tour de France bike on show

Belfast cycle retailer and family business McConvey Cycles is celebrating an international deal with high-quality Italian bike manufacturer Pinarello.

The business, owned by Eamon McConvey, is one of only two retailers in Ireland and the only one in Belfast and Co Antrim to stock the products.

Today (August 2) the bike, a Pinarello F12 Dogma rode by Tour de France 2019 winner, Egan Bernal will be on display at the McConvey Cycles, Ormeau Road.

Eamon said: “From 10am to 6pm today (Aug 2) cycling fans and enthusiasts will be able to see the actual bike on which Egan Bernal crossed the finishing line in Paris and made cycling history.

“It’s the bike on which he became the youngest person in 110 years to win the Tour de France.”

Bikes made by high profile brand Pinarello have helped multiple winners ride to victory in the prestigious cycle race.

The Belfast cycle business, which opened in 1986 and has been trading for 33 years, specialises in providing high-quality bicycles and is a Retül bike fitting centre with fully qualified mechanics.

Speaking about the growth of McConvey Cycles in the last few years, Eamon said: “Business is growing from strength to strength in a growing cycle market where people want expertise and great service.”