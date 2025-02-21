Northern Ireland artificial intelligence mining business Tribe Technology PLC has announced that its shares have been admitted for trading on the JP Jenkins share dealing platform

Northern Ireland artificial intelligence mining business Tribe Technology PLC has announced that its shares are now available for trading on the JP Jenkins share dealing platform.

The Mallusk-based company specializes in developing and manufacturing autonomous mining equipment, with a focus on its proprietary Tribe Technology Drilling System (TTDS) integrated into autonomous RC Drill Rigs. Founded in late 2019 in Western Australia, Tribe Technology quickly established a headquarters and manufacturing facility in Belfast. Earlier this month, shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favor of plans to delist the company from AIM and re-register as a private entity. With 82% of members in support, the move aims to reduce non-essential costs and maximize the impact of potential future financial resources.

Tribe Technology PLC, registered at 7B Enterprise Way, Mallusk, Belfast, BT36 4EW (Company No. NI695862).

“Tribe Technology PLC is a disruptive developer and manufacturer of autonomous mining equipment. The group's core activities are the development, in-house manufacturing, and sale of its autonomous RC Drill Rigs incorporating its core proprietary intellectual property, the Tribe Technology Drilling System ("TTDS").

“Tribe Technology was founded in late 2019 in Western Australia and has since established a headquarters and manufacturing facility in Northern Ireland.

“JP Jenkins provides a share trading venue for unlisted or unquoted companies, enabling shareholders and prospective investors to trade equity on a matched bargain basis. JP Jenkins operates as a trading name of InfinitX Limited and is an Appointed Representative of Prosper Capital LLP (FRN 453007).