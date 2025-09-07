A Northern Ireland estate agent has marked a major milestone with the sale of its first £2 million penthouse apartment on the world-famous Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.

CPS Property Group, headquartered on the Lisburn Road in Belfast, shared the news this week via social media, expressing pride in its expanding international reach.

“CPS Property Group is proud to announce the successful sale of our very first £2 million penthouse in the Riverside Development on the iconic Palm Jumeirah, Dubai,” the company announced.

In a further boost, CPS, which also has local offices in Londonderry, Omagh, Armagh, Dungannon and Portadown, also confirmed a new partnership with global property developer DAMAC.

“We are equally delighted to confirm our official appointment to launch an exciting new partnership with world-renowned developer DAMAC,” the statement continued.

To mark the occasion, the firm is planning a trade show to showcase a range of upcoming Dubai developments: “If you would like to register your interest and explore our exclusive Dubai portfolio, please contact us at [email protected].”

The announcement signals CPS Property Group’s growing footprint in the luxury international property market, as demand for high-end real estate in Dubai continues to soar.

