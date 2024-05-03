Belfast firm celebrates 20 year partnership with global food brand
Belfast company, GM Marketing, is celebrating a landmark 20 years of exclusively distributing Tilda products on the island of Ireland.
Distribution partnerships that span two decades are a testament to hard work and collaborative thinking, explained Ruth Jenkinson, principal controller, GM Marketing.
Ruth said: “Since 2004 we have been bringing Tilda products to stores and households across Ireland and the relationship today is as strong as it has ever been. We’re passionate about working with brands that share our values and Tilda is a great example. Their new Masterbrand campaign beautifully reflects their place in the homes and hearts of people and we’re proud to be their partners in Ireland.
“Last year, Tilda sold a ready to heat pouch of rice every 34 seconds in Ireland, we distributed 658 tons of rice products to stores across the island and we are on course to increase that number in 2024. The people of Ireland love Tilda Rice - 124,000 1KG bags were sold via Dunnes Stores, SuperValu and Centra stores alone in 2023.”
Tilda’s Masterbrand campaign celebrates how their versatile range of products helps to elevate the plates of mealtimes.
Ruth continued: “The focus of the campaign was to highlight the quality and versatility of Tilda products. It’s important that people know they can cook with confidence when they choose Tilda. This in turn puts a spotlight on the brand’s vast array of rice products which GM Marketing is proud to bring to countless homes across the country.”
As Tilda continues to innovate and adapt to evolving consumer preferences, their Masterbrand campaign reaffirms its commitment to delivering exceptional quality and taste.
Anna Beheshti, head of marketing at Tilda, added: "Our latest Masterbrand campaign celebrates the rich tapestry of mealtime experiences across Ireland. We want to emphasise that no matter who you are or how you enjoy your meals, Tilda is here to elevate your plate.
“GM Marketing was appointed as the exclusive distributor of Tilda Rice products across the island of Ireland in 2003. We’re so happy to be celebrating two decades of success with the team this year.”
