Belfast firm scoops Microsoft Award

A Belfast-based IT company has won a prestigious award at the annual Microsoft Inspire event in Las Vegas.

Cloud solution distributor and indirect provider, Vuzion Ireland, with offices at Innovation Factory in West Belfast and Dublin, was presented with Microsoft’s Channel Partner Award – Indirect Provider at the event.

Graeme Waring from Vuzion Ireland and Majella Barkley from Innovation Factory with the prestigious award from the annual Microsoft Inspire event in Las Vegas

The company, which has seen 187% growth in the past year, chose to open offices in Northern Ireland and the Republic in order to make it easier for partners to transact in sterling and in euros.

Graeme Waring from Vuzion Ireland’s Belfast office said the award was given for the company’s success in building up the business and providing key services to its customers.

Mr Waring said: “We’re incredibly proud to have won this award, which recognises the investments we’re making to create and develop deeper relationships with our partners. By developing our value-added services, such as our training programme, and our professional and 24/7 support services, we help our partners maximise their cloud opportunities through helping them gain the technical skills and expertise needed to provide the solutions and services to meet their customers’ needs.”

The company opened its Belfast office in November 2018 after taking on a number of partners in Northern Ireland.

Mr Waring added: “We chose Innovation Factory because the location is great. It’s only a ten-minute journey to the City Centre. It has fantastic facilities and offers extensive business support including mentoring. The free parking is a bonus. Innovation Factory also has 24/7 access, essential for a business like ours and it provides a great environment to network with other businesses from different sectors.”

Majella Barkley, Centre Director at Innovation Factory congratulated Vuzion Ireland in receiving recognition from one of the world’s leading technology companies.

“It is a remarkable achievement and shows that there is so much business talent in Northern Ireland. Vuzion Ireland is a prime example of the type of forward-thinking company that is rapidly making our region a byword for innovation and entrepreneurship.”

Innovation Factory is owned by Belfast City Council and operated on their behalf by Oxford Innovation. The £9.1m business hub was funded by Belfast City Council and Invest NI with support from the European Regional Development Fund.

Customers include a range of start-ups and growing businesses in a variety of sectors including digital services, creative industries, business services, financial services and research and development.

For information on the Innovation Factory visit: www.innovationfactoryni.com.

For information about Vuzion Ireland, visit www.vuzion.cloud.ie.