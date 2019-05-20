Belfast Harbour awards £50m CQ3 build to Farrans

Up to 500 construction jobs are to be created with the announcement that Belfast Harbour has awarded a £50 million contract for City Quays 3 to Farrans.

Work on Northern Ireland’s tallest office building is expected to begin this month, and represents the harbour’s largest development project to date.

The new building will accommodate 1,800 people and is the latest component of its successful City Quays waterfront scheme which is already home to 1,100 office workers.

The development will provide another significant opportunity to offer world-class office accommodation in support of Northern Ireland’s foreign direct investment ambition, the harbour said.

Construction on the 16-storey, 250,000sqft, Grade ‘A’ project is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

The office is being developed to comply with BREEAM Excellent ratings which will place it in the top 10% of sustainable new buildings in the UK.

“City Quays 3 is one of the largest strategic investments ever undertaken by Belfast Harbour and we’re delighted to award the contract to a local construction company,” said Belfast Harbour’s CEO Joe O’Neill.

“In addition to supporting 500 local construction jobs, the office will build upon City Quays success by providing strategic accommodation to meet demand for Grade ‘A’, city-centre office space.”

Upon completion, Belfast Harbour will have invested £125m in its 20-acre City Quays development, home to two Grade ‘A’ offices, a 900-space multi-storey carpark, the Marriott Hotel and blue-chip companies including Baker McKenzie, ITV and TPICAP.

“In just five years City Quays has emerged as an iconic waterfront destination for sectors including legal, media, IT and financial services,” said Mr O’Neill.

“Our experience of developing in advance of market demand, and the subsequent success in securing occupiers, has led us to progress City Quays 3.

“This investment will assist both indigenous and new market entrants and we have already had very positive early discussions with a number of potential occupiers.”

Glenn Gilmore, Regional Director, Farrans Construction said: “Farrans Construction is delighted at our contract award on City Quays 3.

“The award of this prestigious contract, within the heart of the City Quays waterfront scheme, re-establishes our relationship with Belfast Harbour Commissioners.

“Our team have been heavily involved behind the scenes and this announcement is a testament to the professionalism and expertise of all our team working on the project to date.”

John Armstrong, managing director of the Construction Employers Federation, welcomed another significant construciton project for the city.

“After the recent planning approval for City Quays 3, it is great to see a major local contractor in place so quickly to deliver the project,” he said.

“Farrans, its direct workforce and their supply chain will bring a wealth of experience to the project and, at a time of ongoing political and economic uncertainty, the project’s commencement will come as a significant economic boost locally.

“Belfast Harbour is a major client for Northern Ireland’s construction sector and the industry looks forward to working with it as it continues to expand on its economic contribution.”