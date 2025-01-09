Belfast hospitality group makes 'debut property' deal in England acquiring luxury aparthotel in Newcastle

By Claire Cartmill
Published 9th Jan 2025, 13:47 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Warren Collection has acquired Kensington House and now operates a portfolio of six properties

A Belfast-based hospitality business has expanded into the North East of England with the acquisition of a luxury aparthotel in Newcastle.

The Warren Collection has acquired Kensington House, located at 5 Osborne Road in Jesmond, which offers a mix of one and two-bedroom luxury apartments available for both business and leisure travellers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All apartments feature a kitchen with fridge freezer, dishwasher, microwave, toaster and kettle, along with a living area and flat-screen TV. Some of the larger two-bedroom units come with a private courtyard.

Belfast's The Warren Collection has acquired Kensington House, located at 5 Osborne Road in Jesmond, which offers a mix of one and two-bedroom luxury apartments available for both business and leisure travellersBelfast's The Warren Collection has acquired Kensington House, located at 5 Osborne Road in Jesmond, which offers a mix of one and two-bedroom luxury apartments available for both business and leisure travellers
Belfast's The Warren Collection has acquired Kensington House, located at 5 Osborne Road in Jesmond, which offers a mix of one and two-bedroom luxury apartments available for both business and leisure travellers
Read More
After just six months, Northern Ireland's rising sandwich business is 'on a roll...

The Warren Collection launched in 2021 and now operates a portfolio of six properties. The group made its European debut with an opening in Malta in 2023.

Hay & Kilner's corporate team provided legal advice on the acquisition to The Warren Collection, led by Georgia Whitfield and supported by Nicola Tiffen. Keith Ravenhill at Mincoffs acted for the landlord.

David Warren, managing director at The Warren Collection, said: "Expanding into Newcastle was a natural step for us. The city offers a dynamic mix of business and leisure opportunities, and Jesmond's prime location will ensure our clients are centrally located and well-connected to everything Newcastle has to offer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We look forward to welcoming guests, whether they're in town for a short stay or on a longer-term relocation.

"Thanks to the team at Hay & Kilner for their support on this transaction. Having a North East based firm who knew the market was really beneficial for us on this deal and the service we received was excellent."

READ THIS: Over 50-year-old family-run Belfast Spar gets £200,000 refit and expansion

Georgia Whitfield, associate at Hay & Kilner, added: "We are very pleased to support The Warren Collection on acquiring Kensington House and wish them well with their debut property in England.

"This transaction demonstrates that the hospitality sector remains buoyant in the region and the demand for businesses continues despite the challenges around operating costs."

More in Insider

Related topics:EnglandBelfastNewcastleNorth East

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice