Belfast International passengers to get taste of Fermanagh

Passengers at Belfast International Airport can now sample a flavour of Co. Fermanagh in a designated space at Aelia Duty Free.

The Boatyard Distillery has taken bespoke retail space to provide a “tasting experience”.

Karl Taylor, general manager, of Aelia Duty Free, Belfast International Airport, said: “Boatyard Gin has proven to be a hit with passengers in Belfast International Airport so the decision to expand its offering in-store was welcomed.

“Aelia Duty Free is committed in supporting Northern Ireland producers and we are excited to continue to build on our success with The Boatyard Distillery, in offering passengers a taste of Northern Ireland when traveling through our store.

“Passengers can learn more about the Boatyard product range from their brand ambassadors and take one of their three spirits with them to their next destination.

Joe McGirr, founder of The Boatyard Distillery, said, “We have worked really hard to create an immersive experience for visitors to Belfast International airport. We want people passing through to be able to taste, feel, smell and see what makes Boatyard so special and the space allows us to do just that.”

Boatyard Double Gin, the distillery’s principal product, is a unique, award-winning gin produced near Enniskillen.

The Boatyard Distillery takes its name from a former boatyard that has been converted into a state-of-the-art, craft distillery.

It is one of the first distilleries in the world to be accessible to visitors by both land and water.