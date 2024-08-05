Belfast law firm retains top spot for M&A activity in Northern Ireland and climbs UK rankings
Commercial law firm Tughans has maintained its number one position for M&A activity in Northern Ireland.
The firm, which has held top spot in the previous nine years, was ranked as the most active legal adviser in Experian MarketIQ: M&A H1 Report for 2024 after working on 29 deals.
The Experian MarketIQ report is a highly regarded benchmark for M&A activity, providing comprehensive data and analysis on dealmaking activity.
The Belfast-based firm said it made a notable rise in its standing within the broader UK rankings, reflecting its growing influence and legal expertise in the market.
Patrick Brown, managing partner of Tughans, said: "We are immensely proud to retain our leading position in Northern Ireland which has led to a significant improvement in our UK ranking.
"This achievement is a testament to the hard work , dedication, and expertise of our team, as well as the trust our clients place in us."
Tughans’ corporate team works in conjunction with the firm’s banking and finance, construction, contracts and technology, dispute resolution, employment, energy, environment and planning, healthcare, insurance, and real estate teams on a significant number of high profile deals each year involving businesses across a broad range of sectors and industries.
Grant Thornton was the most active financial adviser.
