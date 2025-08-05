Belfast lender brings in experienced financial executive amid growing demand and recent funding milestone...'He will be an invaluable asset to our growing business'
Belfast-based finance firm Upstream ABL has appointed Azem Hanif as its credit and risk partner, reinforcing the company’s commitment to meeting growing demand for its flexible, structured funding solutions.
Azem joins the asset-based lending specialist following a 25-year career in banking and financial services, including nearly 17 years at Danske Bank in Northern Ireland. His previous leadership roles span major institutions such as Bank of Scotland, RBS, and AIB (NI).
Most recently, he served as senior manager in Credit Risk Management at Danske, where he was recognised for strategic leadership in complex credit assessments and portfolio risk management.
The appointment comes as Upstream ABL continues its growth trajectory following a successful management buyout (MBO) earlier this year and a £150 million funding boost from London-based Pollen Street Capital. The firm has since closed several major financing deals with high-profile businesses including Norlin, Courtney & Nelson, and Brookvent.
Welcoming the appointment, Upstream ABL founder and CEO, Judith Totten, said: “We’re pleased that Azem is joining our expanding team to support our growth. Azem joins us with real leadership strengths, and we look forward to his contribution as we continue to bring the benefits of structured asset-based lending to more future-focused and ambitious companies in the region.”
Lewis McCallan, asset based lending partner in Upstream ABL, added: “Having worked closely with Azem for many years, I am personally delighted to welcome him to the Upstream team. He will be an invaluable asset to our growing business and will help drive the growth and development we plan over the next number of years.”
Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role: Azem added: “I’m thrilled to take on the role of leading Upstream’s credit and risk operations at such a pivotal and dynamic stage for the company. As more businesses recognise the value of structured asset-based lending - whether for growth, scaling, acquisitions, or restructuring—we're well-positioned to support their ambitions.
“By staying focused on our clients’ needs and delivering tailored, effective solutions, we have a tremendous opportunity to drive economic growth, support job creation, and unlock new potential across the market.”
