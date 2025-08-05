After nearly 17 years at Danske Bank in Northern Ireland, seasoned banking executive joins Upstream ABL following £150m funding boost and rising demand for flexible, asset-based finance solutions

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belfast-based finance firm Upstream ABL has appointed Azem Hanif as its credit and risk partner, reinforcing the company’s commitment to meeting growing demand for its flexible, structured funding solutions.

Azem joins the asset-based lending specialist following a 25-year career in banking and financial services, including nearly 17 years at Danske Bank in Northern Ireland. His previous leadership roles span major institutions such as Bank of Scotland, RBS, and AIB (NI).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most recently, he served as senior manager in Credit Risk Management at Danske, where he was recognised for strategic leadership in complex credit assessments and portfolio risk management.

Upstream ABL has appointed Azem Hanif as credit and risk partner, joining the structured asset-based lending specialist after nearly 17 years at Danske Bank in Northern Ireland

The appointment comes as Upstream ABL continues its growth trajectory following a successful management buyout (MBO) earlier this year and a £150 million funding boost from London-based Pollen Street Capital. The firm has since closed several major financing deals with high-profile businesses including Norlin, Courtney & Nelson, and Brookvent.

Welcoming the appointment, Upstream ABL founder and CEO, Judith Totten, said: “We’re pleased that Azem is joining our expanding team to support our growth. Azem joins us with real leadership strengths, and we look forward to his contribution as we continue to bring the benefits of structured asset-based lending to more future-focused and ambitious companies in the region.”

Lewis McCallan, asset based lending partner in Upstream ABL, added: “Having worked closely with Azem for many years, I am personally delighted to welcome him to the Upstream team. He will be an invaluable asset to our growing business and will help drive the growth and development we plan over the next number of years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upstream ABL has appointed Azem Hanif, centre, as credit and risk partner, joining the structured asset-based lending specialist after nearly 17 years at Danske Bank in Northern Ireland. He is pictured with Upstream ABL founder and CEO, Judith Totten, and Lewis McCallan, asset based lending partner in Upstream ABL

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role: Azem added: “I’m thrilled to take on the role of leading Upstream’s credit and risk operations at such a pivotal and dynamic stage for the company. As more businesses recognise the value of structured asset-based lending - whether for growth, scaling, acquisitions, or restructuring—we're well-positioned to support their ambitions.