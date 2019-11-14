Belfast Met awards honorary fellowships

Belfast Met awarded honorary fellowships to the founder and CEO of FinTrU and chair of Invest Northern Ireland in a ceremony at Titanic Belfast on November 13, which was attended by over 700 graduates and guests.

Belfast Met’s principal and CEO, Marie-Thérèse McGivern, said: “We are thrilled with our choice of honorary fellows this year. Our theme for this year’s celebration is ‘inspiration and transformation’ and we have filled this brief with Darragh McCarthy and Rose Mary Stalker.

Director of Curriculum and Learner Success, Dr Jonathan Heggarty MBE, Gillian Magee, Director of People, Policy and Planning Belfast Met principal, Principal and Chief Executive Marie-Th�r�se McGivern, Mrs Rose Mary Stalker Chair of Invest Northern Ireland, Elaine Hartin, Director of Corporate Services and Damian Duffy, Director of Development.

Both honorary fellows are a source of inspiration for our graduates and their areas of expertise tie in with Belfast Met’s aim of producing a highly skilled workforce and filling a skills gap in key growing areas; we are delighted to strengthen business links with these two leading organisations.”

Mr. McCarthy is the founder and CEO of FinTrU which employs over 400 staff at its two Belfast offices and its North West office in Londonderry.

He said he was “truly honored” to receive the accolade.

Mrs. Stalker is chair of Invest NI and an experienced business leader who has successfully operated for over 20 years at executive team and board level in companies such as Ford, Boeing and Rolls-Royce.

She has received numerous awards, including the ‘European Woman of Achievement in Business’ and ‘European Automotive Woman of the Year’.

Rose Mary commented: “Our local colleges play a key role working with our stakeholders to develop courses that support the future skills needs of our workforce.”