Following the major success of a previous accreditation scheme in Belfast, Cycling UK has launched a new programme that recognises businesses for encouraging staff to cycle to work.

‘Cycle Friendly Buildings’ has been established to support affordable, sustainable, healthy commuting while also improving employee health and productivity as well as reducing absenteeism.

The new initiative follows Cycling UK’s ‘Cycle Friendly Employer’ programme, launched in 2019, which has helped lead to over 14,000 people in Belfast currently working for a cycling accredited organisation.

CBRE NI has been at the forefront of promoting sustainable and active travel, helping The Ewart secure a Gold standard in Cycling UK’s Cycle Friendly Employer accreditation for Developments (CFE-UK) in 2021.

The Ewart now offers the largest cycling facilities coverage of any Grade A office building in Northern Ireland, setting a new standard for environmentally-conscious commuting in the city.

Eamon Butler, director, property and facilities management, CBRE NI, said: “CBRE NI is delighted to be part of the Cycling UK buildings accreditation scheme. The Ewart building in Belfast is committed to promoting sustainable and active travel.

“The Cycling UK accreditation not only highlights our dedication to encouraging cycling within the workplace but also demonstrates a commitment to reducing environmental impact and fostering a healthier workforce.

“As a charity, Cycling UK is focused solely on promoting the benefits of cycling rather than pushing for an accreditation scheme that maximises income - but doesn't deliver the same tangible outcomes for the benefit of members, supporters and wider public.”

Businesses that earn the accreditation can access guidance, advice, support, communications and incentives from Cycling UK to help get people cycling, with the advice and consultancy based on extensive behaviour change and grassroots engagement with communities to encourage more people to cycle and reduce emissions.

Katie Legg, commercial director at Cycling UK, said: “The launch of the 'Cycle Friendly Buildings' accreditation is an exciting step forward in our mission to make cycling an easier, safer, and more accessible option for all commuters.

“By recognising and supporting businesses that champion cycling, we're not just promoting a healthier and more eco-friendly way to travel, but also empowering workplaces to reduce congestion, cut costs, and improve productivity.