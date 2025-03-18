Belfast harbour to welcome 146 calls by 57 ships from 31 different cruise lines with the first starting of the seven-month season on March 30

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belfast will welcome first time calls from 10 cruise ships this year as part of a cruise season that will see more than 145 calls to Belfast Harbour from some of the world’s best known cruise lines.

Cruise Belfast, the partnership between Belfast Harbour and Visit Belfast which markets the city as a leading cruise ship destination, has announced that the first cruise call of the seven-month season will be on March 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the 2025 season there will be 146 calls by 57 ships from 31 different cruise lines – including 13 by Belfast’s most frequent caller, the ‘Regal Princess’.

Belfast’s most frequent caller, the ‘Regal Princess’

Among the ships calling at Belfast for the first time will be Viking’s newest vessel, the ‘Viking Vela’, which will be the first cruise ship to dock in the city in 2025, while Virgin Voyages first ship ‘Scarlet Lady’ will also be making its inaugural visit to Belfast in August. The largest vessel that will be visiting Belfast this year will once again be the 333 metre-long MSC Preziosa.

In a further indication of the city’s growing status in the cruise industry, this year will see Belfast Harbour facilitate eight ‘turnarounds’ – which means passengers beginning and ending their trip in Belfast boosting overnight stays in city hotels.

Additionally, Belfast will host a partial turnaround for international travellers, mainly American tourists, embarking on Silversea’s luxury ship, Silver Shadow, for a 28-day voyage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cunard’s spectacular new vessel Queen Anne, which made its first visit to Belfast in June 2024 as part of its British Isles Festival

Passengers will also have the chance to depart from Belfast with Ambassador Cruise Line, setting sail to various destinations across Scotland and Europe.

During 2025, 10 cruise calls will be staying in the city overnight, giving passengers the opportunity to travel further in Northern Ireland and enjoy the restaurants and bars that Belfast’s vibrant night scene has to offer.

It is anticipated that the cruise season will bring a total of 225,000 passengers to Belfast, along with over 100,000 crew members, contributing an estimated £20m-£25m to the local economy.

Belfast’s most frequent caller, the ‘Regal Princess’

Michael Robinson, port director of Belfast Harbour said: “We are looking forward to another busy cruise season and to providing Belfast’s customary warm welcome to visitors from around the world. The cruise sector brings significant numbers of people to the city, directly supporting local tourism businesses in the economy while also boosting the profile of Northern Ireland as an international destination and we are committed to ensuring that our cruise operations are carried out in as sustainable a manner as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Belfast Harbour recently announced our single biggest investment in the port of £90m for a new deepwater quay to facilitate additional cruise business. We are also looking at the funding and provision of clean power solutions for cruise vessels calling to the port in the future. With feedback about the quality of the local offering and service continuing to be incredibly positive, we expect continued growth in the sector which is very good news for the local economy.”

Mary Jo McCanny, director of visitor experience and destination initiatives at Visit Belfast, said: “It’s exciting to see Belfast’s reputation as a must-visit destination for cruise passengers continue to grow. With 325,000 people expected this year, our Cruise Welcome Centre will provide a great big Belfast welcome as visitors arrive.

“With the addition of 10 overnight cruise calls this year, passengers will now be able to fully enjoy the city’s vibrant nightlife and excellent local food offering.

“We are particularly excited to welcome Virgin Voyages to Belfast for the first time and plans are already underway to give them a special, red-themed reception in August.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Naomi Waite, director of Marketing at Tourism Northern Ireland, added: “Experiencing Belfast and Northern Ireland as part of a cruise itinerary can be a great taster of the destination for first time visitors here.

“As well as the immediate economic benefits of the turnaround cruises, I have no doubt that due to the variety of excellent accommodation, attractions and experiences on offer, many of our cruise visitors will return to once again Embrace our Giant Spirit.”