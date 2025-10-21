Totalmobile teams up with MACS EU to help critical sectors break free from legacy systems..’We can now go further, combining their innovative technology with our sector expertise to deliver intelligent solutions that are proven to work at scale’

Belfast software firm Totalmobile has announced a new partnership with MACS EU to help essential industries across the UK and Europe overhaul outdated systems and improve the delivery of critical field operations.

The new alliance combines Totalmobile’s advanced FSM platform, Field First, with MACS EU’s deep expertise in modernising complex IT environments across various sectors, including utilities, transport, infrastructure, and the public sector.

Together, they will support organisations facing legacy systems, fragmented data, and mounting regulatory pressure, offering a practical route to improvement through greater operational control, enhanced asset visibility, and stronger workforce performance.

James Bouch, head of Global Alliances at Totalmobile, said: “MACS EU is a proven operator with real credibility across sectors where asset performance and service resilience really matter.

"Together, we’re offering organisations a clearer path to digitisation, not just through technology but through the right guidance and implementation experience to make meaningful change to business operations.

Dominique Potter, commercial director at MACS EU, explained: “We’ve worked for years at the heart of asset-heavy sectors, helping clients get real value from their systems.

James Bouch, head of Global Alliances at Totalmobile

"With Totalmobile, we can now go further, combining their innovative technology with our sector expertise to deliver intelligent solutions that are proven to work at scale.

"This partnership lets us help clients modernise faster, perform better, and stay resilient in an ever-changing world.”