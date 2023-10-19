News you can trust since 1737
Belfast structural and civil engineering firm rebrands after 25 years in business

ByrneLooby changes name as part of Ayesa’s global brand strategy following its acquisition last year
By Claire Cartmill
Published 19th Oct 2023, 11:07 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 11:07 BST
Belfast structural and civil engineering firm ByrneLooby has rebranded to its parent company, Ayesa after 25-years in business.

The move follows an 18-month integration period after Ayesa acquired ByrneLooby in February 2022.

In the UK, Ayesa is in the top 10 geotechnical consultants, and globally, Ayesa is ranked 44 out of 225 international engineering design firms, both surveyed by revenue in 2022.While the name changes, ByrneLooby, which operates in the UK, Ireland and the Middle East, will continue to build upon its reputation for technical excellence.

Over the decades, the Northern Ireland firm has helped deliver significant infrastructure projects such as The Shard, 22 Bishopsgate, Lowestoft Port, Blanchardstown Regional Drainage Scheme, Saggart Reservoir, HS2 and landmark city developments in Dublin and London. It has also been pivotal in developing major wind farms in Ireland and the UK, and finally, Giga projects in the Middle East, including Amaala and Red Sea Global.

The UK and Ireland territories will be headed by John Byrne, co-founder of ByrneLooby, who has seen the company develop into a respected engineering and geotechnical leader over the past three decades. Having experience acquiring companies during his tenure as a business owner, he underlines the importance of rebranding under one brand name to maximise synergies and opportunities.

John Byrne, Ayesa’s UK and Ireland manager, explained: “From the beginning, we could see that both companies are very similar in goals, culture and philosophy, with teams striving to deliver better quality and a more sustainable and resilient built environment. Since the acquisition, we’ve continued to grow our revenues, staff and capabilities, making significant inroads into the UK & Ireland's vibrant infrastructure sectors. I’m excited about the future as we can do much more with greater agility, maintaining our core offering of highly technical and multidisciplinary services but now on a global scale.”

Belfast engineering consultancy, ByrneLooby has rebranded to parent company Ayesa, global engineering, technology and consulting firm. Pictured are Nicolás Costábile, chief corporate services officer, Adam Tilling , regional director, UK & Ireland, USA & Canada, Australia, John Byrne , country manager UK & Ireland, José Luis Manzanares Abásolo, CEO, Michael Looby, director, Rafael Fernández Cantillana, senior chief investment officer and Rosalío Alonso Peces, chief operating officer (COO). Credit ©INPHO/James CrombieBelfast engineering consultancy, ByrneLooby has rebranded to parent company Ayesa, global engineering, technology and consulting firm. Pictured are Nicolás Costábile, chief corporate services officer, Adam Tilling , regional director, UK & Ireland, USA & Canada, Australia, John Byrne , country manager UK & Ireland, José Luis Manzanares Abásolo, CEO, Michael Looby, director, Rafael Fernández Cantillana, senior chief investment officer and Rosalío Alonso Peces, chief operating officer (COO). Credit ©INPHO/James Crombie
As Ayesa, ByrneLooby is now positioned to operate at a greater scale, drawing from the global engineering and technology specialists’ deep pool of resources to offer additional services. Significantly, it empowers the organisation to compete for more large-scale infrastructure projects within the UK, Ireland and the Middle East without compromising the client-centric, highly personalised services for which their multidisciplinary teams have become renowned.Now, as one united brand, it will enable the company to share expertise and teams to achieve better outcomes and services for clients.John will be supported by a dynamic and forward-thinking team comprising some of the best engineers in the industry in the Ireland, the UK and the Middle East.

