Belfast to get boost from UK’s first digital currency

A partnership between Belfast City Council and tech firm Colu will bring the UK’s first digital currency to Belfast later this year in a move designed to help local residents and businesses, boost the city and drive environmental goals.

Belfast Coin will operate as a rewards platform, encouraging the Belfast public towards impactful behaviours to further improve the city.

Residents will accumulate Belfast Coins in return for activities such as shopping at local businesses, volunteering, civic activity and beyond.

By motivating residents to make a positive difference, the Belfast Coin will strengthen their connection to the city they live in.

It will be accepted as payment at local businesses across the city, including shops, cafes, restaurants and more.

Belfast Coin is the UK’s first city-wide digital currency designed specifically to encourage positive everyday activities.

“Belfast Coin will make a tremendous contribution to the city’s development - economically, socially, environmentally and beyond,” said Amos Meiri, Colu’s CEO and co- founder.

“Just as importantly though, Belfast Coin will bring all the different elements of the city closer to each other, by empowering residents, businesses, NGOs, community groups and educational institutions to work together towards the same goals.”

Belfast Lord Mayor Councillor Deirdre Hargey said: “Belfast Coin will be introduced later this year and it’s our hope that it will initially give an economic boost to local businesses, as well as helping Council achieve other long-term goals, including environmental. This challenge gives us the opportunity to explore how a city currency can bring residents, businesses and city partners together to support inclusive growth - a key priority within our Belfast Agenda.”