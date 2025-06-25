Belfast Whiskey Week and room2 raise a glass to announce official accommodation partnership

Belfast Whiskey Week, Ireland’s largest whiskey festival returns July 18 - 26, is proud to announce room2 as the official accommodation partner for 2025. The collaboration marks a significant milestone in both organisations’ shared commitment to delivering exceptional experiences while championing sustainability at every level.

Festival-goers will benefit from exclusive accommodation packages at room2 Belfast, located in the heart of the city, just moments away from key festival venues. room2’s commitment to net-zero carbon and locally sourced services perfectly complements Belfast Whiskey Week’s mission to promote and celebrate local history and heritage, local craftsmanship, and authentic local storytelling.

As the world’s first hometel brand, room2 is a natural partner for Belfast Whiskey Week, both are aligned in celebrating innovation, culture, and community within the vibrant city of Belfast. As well as a focus on offering guests an immersive, responsible experience that reflects both the spirit of hospitality and environmental stewardship.

The 7th Belfast Whiskey Week features 100 events, spanning nine days in partnership with a wide range of venues city wide and delivering sessions with over 40 brands and distilleries. It celebrates whiskey and Belfast's deep-rooted history and connection in the production of whiskey spanning centuries, as well as providing experiences for all levels of whiskey drinker, and even those who don’t!

Partnership toast: Aine Finnegan room2 and Paul Kane Belfast Whiskey Week.

There are events across a variety of levels including introduction, intermediate and masterclass, through various experiences that will appeal to both whiskey enthusiasts and novices. The programme includes whiskey tastings, cocktail events, comedy gigs, live music, theatrical experiences, distillery tours, sensory and fine dining experiences, exclusive dining and drink collaborations with well-known Belfast bars & restaurants, heritage walking tours, food pairing sessions and much more.

Belfast Whiskey Week is a community led initiative driven by a group of enthusiasts from Belfast Whiskey Club*. It was created as a platform for Belfast to reclaim its whiskey heritage, celebrate its distilling history as well as look forward to the exciting innovations and growth within the region.

Looking forward to the partnership, Festival Director Paul Kane said: "Belfast Whiskey Week aims to create connections between people, brands, and the city. Partnering with room2, a brand that shares our belief in quality and sustainability, enhances what we can offer our guests and supports our efforts to make the festival more environmentally responsible. Together, room2 and Belfast Whiskey Week are raising the bar for what it means to celebrate culture, flavour, and community—consciously and collaboratively."

Robert Godwin, Founder of room2, added: "We are delighted to partner with Belfast Whiskey Week and welcome guests to Belfast's first room2 hometel. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to lead the hospitality industry in sustainability while delivering memorable, locally grounded experiences."

Belfast Whiskey Week and room2 are offering a 10% discount code on accommodation. Use code "BELFASTWHISKEYWEEK" when booking directly via the room2 website.