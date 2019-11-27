‘Belfast will remain attractive destination’

Belfast will remain a very attractive destination for FDI investment in 2020 thanks to its talent pool and cost base, but must keep developing its offering to remain ahead of other locations, according to a panel of experts speaking at the second Glandore Belfast alumni event.

Glandore is a family owned business which has more than 3,000 desks between nine office locations in Belfast, Cork and Dublin.

Glandore past and present members heard from a panel of experts from the worlds of business and government which included US Consul Elizabeth Kennedy Trudeau, Simon Hamilton, CEO of Belfast Chamber of Commerce, Eoghan Harney, director of IQEQ and Niall Casey, director of skills & competitiveness at Invest NI.

Eoghan Harney, director at IQEQ said: “Initially cost was one of our primary drivers for relocating to Northern Ireland but it is not the reason we’re still here and continuing to expand our presence.

“The talent Northern Irish universities are producing is world class, and their ability to adapt to the changing landscape sustains a strong pipeline for the future.”

However, the audience also heard that there are still improvements to be made to ensure Northern Ireland is considered a prime location for FDI investors in future. City centre living, the incorporation of green spaces in the city and the continued growth of the arts scene were among the suggestions made by the panel.

Michael Kelly, managing director at Glandore, commented: “Our Alumni event provides us with an opportunity to celebrate the successes and wins for our Alumni and current members. We have welcomed many new members to Glandore over the past few months such as Hannon Travel and Kantar Media.

“We try to do our best to provide our member businesses with a platform to grow and scale and it has been great to see Imperva, a leading global provider of best-in-class cybersecurity solutions steadily increasing their Belfast base since their arrival at Glandore last year.

“Belfast is a very attractive city but to continue to attract this calibre of company, we have to keep improving what is on offer and the team at Glandore is committed to playing our part in that.”