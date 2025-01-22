Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new Belfast hospital on Boucher Road will offer an express care/fracture clinic over two floors, an imaging suite as well as theatres and 74 recovery beds

A planning application for a new job-creating private medical facility/hospital on the site of a former B&Q retail warehouse in Belfast has been approved.

The plans were agreed last night (Tuesday) after Belfast City Council’s planning committee voted in favour of the project at Units 2A and 2B at 38 Boucher Road.

The facility, brought forward by Pragma Planning and Development Consultants, is being developed by Belfast venture capitalists, Norlin.

The hospital will be operated by Affidea, a European provider of advanced diagnostics, out-of-hospital services and centres of excellence in cancer care and orthopaedics.

The proposed hospital - set to create up to 120 highly skilled jobs - will incorporate a reception and waiting area alongside an express care/fracture clinic over two floors and an imaging suite. There will also be theatres and a total of 74 recovery beds.

Belfast City Council announced on social media: “Green light is given to a planning application for a new private medical facility/hospital on the site of the former B&Q retail warehouse on the Boucher Road.”

B&Q operated from the building until it terminated the lease in 2016. The occupier of the remainder of the building is The Range.