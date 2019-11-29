Belleek announces resignation of managing director

The Belleek Pottery Group has announced the resignation of managing director John Maguire.

Mr. Maguire, who has held the position since 1993, announced his departure to staff on Friday. He will leave the business at the end of this month.

Commenting on his decision to step down, he said: “Having spent 32 years in this business, I have decided that it is time for a change. My entire career has been forged at Belleek and I consider myself extremely lucky to have been chosen to lead the business back in 1993.

“My 26 years at the helm of the Belleek Pottery have given me opportunities that few people in business ever experience. I have worked with immensely talented colleagues and craftspeople, forged close relationships with giftware and tableware retailers across the world and navigated this business through many changes and challenges.

“At 55 years of age I now feel that the time is right to seek a new challenge. My departure from Belleek Pottery is tinged with sadness but I leave this business optimistic for its future.”