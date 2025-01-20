Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Weev finished 2024 as a record year with +300% charging capacity while The Boulevard ended its best year yet with sales up 6% in December

Northern Ireland’s fastest-growing electric vehicle infrastructure company has announced a new strategic partnership with leading premier designer shopping outlet, The Boulevard, to allow customers to charge their car while they shop.

Weev finished 2024 as a record year with +300% charging capacity and increased its new users by 91% compared to 2023. The EV leader also acquired the public and workplace EV charging network and customer base of local renewable energy business Everun at the end of 2024. Weev was also ranked the number one most reliable Charge Point Operator in Northern Ireland, sitting almost 10% ahead of its next closest competitor Tesla, according to Electric Vehicle Association Northern Ireland.

Bringing Rapid and AC charging to The Boulevard sees Weev extend its network into the retail industry, at one of Northern Ireland’s most thriving destinations. The Boulevard ended 2024 as its best year yet with sales up 6% in December, compared to the year before.

With a host of high quality retail stores such as kate spade ny, Levi’s, Nike, GUESS and Marks and Spencer along with a strong food and beverage offering.

Thomas O'Hagan, Weev CCO, said: “We are delighted expand our EV charging network to leading shopping and leisure destination, The Boulevard.

"Located on the main motorway connecting major cities Belfast and Dublin, and with a roster of extremely high-quality brands, The Boulevard is the perfect pit stop charging point location, benefitting the scheme, Weev and customers alike. 2025 is going to be a very exciting year for Weev as we continue to expand and move the dial on Ireland’s EV outputs and offerings.”

Andrew Hamilton, operations manager at The Boulevard, added: “Our sustainability and ESG outputs are extremely important to us at The Boulevard and a huge priority as we move into 2025.

"We are very conscious of our carbon footprint here and so being able to offer customers rapid EV charging whilst they visit our scheme is essential to us. We are thrilled to partner with local EV operator Weev to strengthen this offering and encourage even more shoppers to pull in and power up at The Boulevard.”