'Blank cheque' fear for £100m project at iconic Belfast building - beloved art deco former Bank of Ireland to become tourist attraction

The former Bank of Ireland building in Belfast city centre. Pic: European Heritage Open Days

A Belfast politician has raised fears the city council is handing a blank cheque to a £100m revamp of one of its most iconic buildings.

The art deco former Bank of Ireland building at the junction of Royal Avenue and North Street in the heart of Belfast is regarded as some of the finest Modernist architecture in the whole of Ireland, but has fallen into disrepair since the branch shut down 20 years ago.

In 2021, Belfast City Council acquired the landmark building, along with a neighbouring 4,000 square metre site. It’s going to be turned into a tourism project called Belfast Stories, which will tell tales of ordinary people and their history and is expected to open in 2030.

But when an update on the project came before a recent council committee, councillor Fred Cobain urged caution over the project.

“First of all, I think it is financially irresponsible to guarantee any organisation a blank cheque,” he said. “That is what we are doing with this organisation.

“Any losses picked up by the organisation, this council will have to pay for.”

Mr Cobain said the council “had some of experience of that” with a women’s centre on the Shankill, which he said the council underwrote and wound up costing the local authority £600,000 “for a building that had nothing to do with the council”.

He added: “I don’t agree with giving blank cheques to any organisation that isn’t up and running, and won’t be for another four or five years. We need to think about that carefully.”

A possible vision of the Belfast Stories project. Image: Belfast City Centre Management

An official replied that an outline business case was brought to the council earlier this year, with more detail on how Belfast Stories will operate to follow.

She added that public consultation carried out last year and this shows the city broadly backs the £100m project, with 84% of locals saying they either definitely or probably would visit it.

“Consumer testing across the international markets was also really strong,” she stated, informing the committee that the council has so far committed £35m to Belfast Stories and is in the process of securing £65m from the Belfast City Region Deal.

The project is described as the “flagship project in the tourism and regeneration strand of the Belfast Region City Deal programme of investment”.

The £100m Belfast Stories scheme is due to be finished by 2030.

Delivered by Belfast City Council with support from partners, Belfast Stories aims to attract both tourists and locals while helping to regenerate the city and surrounding areas.

It’ll include a visitor attraction with exhibitions, a public space that can be used for music events and film screenings, and a “creative hub”.

Says a website set up to detail the vision and progression of the scheme: “Belfast Stories is not just a building, it’s an idea.

“We have started to map existing stories and record other stories from across the city through writing, audio recording, filming and music.

An aerial view of the entire site that will become Belfast Stories, including a large open space behind the Bank of Ireland building. Image: Belfast City Centre Management

“We are designing new ways for people to record and share stories, creating an archive that will live both inside and outside the building.