BLK Box Fitness for future growth

Belfast-based BLK BOX Fitness has invested £1.4m in a new laser-cutting machine and press brake, expanded premises and hired 12 new staff, following several significant contract wins. The latest investment was supported by Danske Bank.

Established in 2012 by Greg Bradley, BLK BOX Fitness specialises in the design, manufacture and delivery of strength and conditioning equipment. The company has worked with businesses from a wide range of sectors, including Google, Swiss Rowing Federation, Montpellier Rugby, Arsenal FC and Irish Rugby. The company operates from a 60,000 sq ft facility in the Titanic Quarter and currently employs 50 people.

Greg Bradley, Managing Director at BLK BOX Fitness, said: “Since moving our banking to Danske Bank in 2016, we have strategically invested in the business to support our future growth. We’ve taken on 12 additional staff, expanded our premises in Titanic Quarter and invested in new machinery.

“The new machinery will help us to develop new products, shorten lead times and will help us increase our foothold in new markets. It will also enable us to fulfil contracts with Sport Scotland, NSW Institute of Sport in Sydney and our ongoing work with PureGym. So far we have completed 100 sites around the UK for PureGym and hopefully we have another 400 to go over the next three to five years.”

He added: “In the next 12-18 months we’ll be looking to hire more staff locally and expect a similar level of accelerated growth.”

Julie Skelly, Business Manager at Danske Bank, said: “Greg and his team have worked with some of the leading companies from the world of sport and business. In one of the UK’s most competitive industries, BLK BOX Fitness has grown rapidly over the last seven years and that is testament to the high-quality product that the company has become known for.

“Increased working capital and asset finance funding, along with foreign exchange solutions, have been important factors in the company’s growth and we’re delighted to be able to support BLK BOX Fitness as it moves into new markets.”