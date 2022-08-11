Blueprints unveiled for enormous new hotel right next to Belfast’s Titanic centre in the city’s old shipyard district bringing over 600 construction jobs

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Belfast City Council planning committee has been given a recommendation to approve the blueprints by planning officers.

There have long been plans for a hotel on the site.

Permission had been granted in 2010 for a 244-room hotel with a conference suite, but that has since lapsed.

CGI images of the proposed hotel, taken from the planning officers’ report

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And in 2020, permission was given for a 276-bed hotel with “conference facilities, restaurant/cafe/bar uses (including roof top bar), landscaped public realm, car parking and associated site and road works”.

The new plan is based largely on the 2020 one, with the applicant saying that “the current application is a result of largely internal alterations to respond to market demands”.

Here is how the plan coming before councillors on Tuesday is described: “Erection of hotel/aparthotel comprising 162 hotel beds and 94 aparthotel beds, conference facilities, restaurant/cafe/bar uses (including roof top bar), gym, landscaped public realm, car parking, cycle parking and associated site and road works.”

ABOUT 70 FULL TIME JOBS:

The applicant is the JMK Group, a hospitality firm based in London.

A planning officers’ report into the proposed development said: “The proposal will have an estimated construction cost of about £36 million.

“Approximately 620 full-time equivalent construction jobs will be created.

“The operational phase will deliver approximately 70 full-time equivalent jobs.”

It added: “The proposed hotel will not be detrimental to visual amenity.

“The overall composition provides an appropriate contrast to both the contemporary materials of Titanic Belfast and the more traditional rustic tones of the listed drawing offices.

“The proposal will have a positive impact on the character and appearance of the area.

“The proposal is considered to be in accordance with the development plan, taking account of all other material consideration including the relevant planning policies and planning history.

“It is recommended that planning permission is granted subject to conditions with delegated power given to the director of planning and building c ontrol to finalise the wording of conditions.”

If approved, it is likely that one condition will be that work must start within five years.

There has been a massive explosion in hotel numbers in recent years in Belfast, with new additions including The Grand Central, The Maldron, and The AC Hotel.

Alongside this, there has likewise been a boom in the number of cruise ships opting to dock in the city.

The manager of the latter, Lisa Steele, said in 2018: “Given the international endorsements that Belfast and NI as a whole have received, including Belfast being named Lonely Planet’s must-see destination, it’s not surprising that the hotel industry is flourishing here.

“It’s a very exciting time for the industry here.”