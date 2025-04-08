Board reappointments at Construction Industry Training Board Northern Ireland

Economy minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald has announced the reappointment of the chair and two board members to the Construction Industry Training Board Northern Ireland (CITB NI)

Economy minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald has announced the reappointment of the chair and two board members to the Construction Industry Training Board Northern Ireland (CITB NI).

Noel Brady has been reappointed by the minister to serve as chair of the board for a further three-year period from July 18 2025.

Dorothy McKee and Aidan Sloane have been reappointed by the minister to serve as education representatives on the board for a further three-year period from April 25 2025.

CITB NI is the only remaining statutory training board in Northern Ireland whose purpose is to encourage the training of those employed or intending to be employed in the construction industry in Northern Ireland.

All reappointments to the board are made on a part-time basis. For the chair the post attracts remuneration of £20,059.00 per annum.