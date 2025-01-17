Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service crews are attending the large fire at the RiverRidge facility at Craigmore Road. Photo: NIFRS

The chief executive of a Garvagh recycling plant has said it is too early to assess the cause of a large fire at the site

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service crews are attending the large fire at the RiverRidge facility at Craigmore Road after services were called out this morning (Friday, January 17).

Currently 67 firefighters including eight fire appliances, two turntable ladders, command support unit and a water tanker are at the scene of the incident at Craigmore Road, says NIFRS.

The incident remains ongoing, with both sides of the road currently cordoned off to traffic. Residents have been advised to remain indoors for safety.

Thanking the NIFRS, RiverRidge CEO’s Brett Ross said: ““At around 3am this morning (Friday 17th January) a fire was detected at our Craigmore Facility.

“The Northern Ireland Fire Service is currently dealing with the situation, and it is too early to assess the cause and extent of the damage.

“The fire will be the subject of an immediate and thorough investigation and both the Health and Safety Executive and Northern Ireland Environment Agency have been notified.

“Contingency plans for the company have been enacted and we have alerted key customers to assure them of our ongoing services. The collection of waste is ongoing, although there will be some disruption/delays to the likes of our skip services.

“I would like to thank the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service for their immediate response and support and apologise for any inconvenience caused to our neighbours.