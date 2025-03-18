The Linen Hall is inviting expressions of interest from experienced café operators to help ‘combine literature, conversation and delicious food and drinks’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The oldest library in Belfast, The Linen Hall, is calling for expressions of interest from experienced café operators who are passionate about providing a distinctive and creative café experience.

Situated in the heart of Belfast’s City Centre, The Linen Hall is a historic gem, steeped in 237 years of history, attracting around 120,000 visitors annually.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a recent social media post, The Linen Hall shared its vision for the café, emphasizing its importance in enhancing the library’s appeal for both locals and tourists.

It stated: “The Linen Hall positively showcases the story of Belfast and the café is integral to our plans for the continued development of The Linen Hall as a must visit destination for local people and tourists alike.

"With its central location and amazing views of the city customers can combine literature, conversation and delicious food and drinks in a grand setting, making it the place to be with a cup of coffee and a book or a catch up with friends over lunch and wine. We want people to find solace in this oasis away from the hubbub of the city centre in the atmospheric ambiance of The Linen Hall.

“We want people to feel respected and valued no matter what. Whether they are having a lunch with drinks or just a cup of tea and a scone, we would like staff to get to know their customers, making each person who comes in feel welcome and appreciated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The oldest library in Belfast is calling for expressions of interest from experienced café operators who are passionate about creating a unique and creative café experience

“The operator will be encouraged to bring their own personality to the space. However excellent coffee, locally sourced food menu at reasonable prices, ‘best in class’ customer service and the highest standard of cleanliness are all essential. We would like the operator to be as green and environmentally conscious as possible, with minimum waste.

“Anticipated operating terms will be through management agreement aligned to turnover and contribution to utility costs.”

Expressions of interest must be submitted by March 21 to Belinda Hunter, operations and visitor experience manager at [email protected]. Further information is available upon request.